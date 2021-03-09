Danielle From 'American Pickers' Has Tons of Impressive Tattoos

It looks like Danielle has deleted her Instagram, but her Facebook is still up with some close-up shots of her tattoos. On her arms, she has a bunch of tattoos including some flowers, a compass, and an owl on one arm. Both arms have what looks like neo-traditional and traditional portraits. There's a small tattoo of a sailor girl and a man on one arm. The other has at least two portraits, with one of them being a side profile of an Indian woman.

On her chest, Danielle has a several more tattoos. One of her shoulders has some leopard spots that trail onto her chest. Around her neck is a soft pink or purple floral-looking piece, and the rest of her chest is covered in a light blue flowy tattoo.

One of her hands has a "MOM" tattoo, and the other has what appears to be a black and grey rose. Her fingers are also tattooed with a set of numbers on the lower end of her digits. Her knuckles spell "Hold Fast."