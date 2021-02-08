Thankfully, 'American Pickers' Is Not Being Canceled Any Time Soon

Throughout its years on the air, American Pickers has solidified itself as one of the most prominent antique appraisal and education programs in the U.S. The show's hosts, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, have become synonymous with the notion of traveling across the country on the hunt for its most precious artifacts.

However, fans have been questioning if the show actually has solid ground to stand on thanks to a lackluster amount of information regarding a forthcoming 22nd season. So, here's what we know about the future of American Pickers.

Beyond that, show mainstay Danielle Colby posted a shot to Instagram also insinuating that the show was still filming, captioning her post with "back on the road again."

Updates via the social media channels have shown snaps of the team, highlighted by Mike himself, seemingly filming new material for American Pickers, which is evidence enough to assume that there will be more episodes in the future.

Between information shared on both Mike and the American Pickers' social media channels, it can be almost totally concluded that there will indeed be a new season of the program, amidst the announcement of a food and drink-centric offshoot of the original program.

Fans started to believe that 'American Pickers' was actually canceled.

With the final episode of the season airing on Aug. 3, 2020, and clearly having been filmed before COVID-19 caused unprecedented effects on global society, fans worried that the coronavirus pandemic meant that their favorite show was done for good.

Beyond that, some even went as far as assuming that due to the fact that the show prominently featured a man donning a "Make America Great Again" hat in one episode, it was canceled by those who oppose former President Donald Trump. Many viewers were angry at this notion, although it was made known via the official socials that the show would still continue filming, shutting down rumors that politics influenced the future of American Pickers.

Despite the alleged controversy, these sporadic hints from show mainstays of filming and activity behind the scenes in preparation for a new season are indicative that fans of the program will seemingly not be waiting for that much longer to watch the team get back on the road hunting down unique and intrinsic objects.