'American Pickers' Has a New Guy on the Block, and His Name Is Jersey Jon

Honestly, the History Channel couldn’t have picked (no pun intended!) anyone better to fill in the gap left by Frank Fritz. Jersey Jon is a classic guy from New Jersey with a heart of vintage antiques. And he has the know-how to restore any vintage object, but his true love is motorcycles.

Jersey Jon even loves motorcycles so much that he participated in a pre-1916 Cannonball Motorcycle Rally with a 1911 Harley-Davidson on a 3,000-mile route, which is no easy feat. He shared to Moto History, “I made it all the way to Santa Monica, but I don’t think I got a night’s sleep during the whole run. Usually, you were up all night just trying to make the bike run all of the next day. It was the most grueling yet exhilarating experience I have ever had.”