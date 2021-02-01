'American Pickers' Fans Want More of Jersey Jon on the Show

Besides being the unofficial America's Sweetheart of American Pickers, Jersey Jon is an all-around antique expert who specializes in motorcycles and motorbikes from the early 1900s. And for him, it started way back when he was a kid growing up in, you guessed it, Jersey. As a teenager, Jersey Jon made money by restoring old pieces of furniture for people and, by the age of 17, he had purchased an old bank that he converted into a workshop with an apartment on the second floor.

As a restorer and less of a collector, Jersey Jon has been in the game for almost his entire life. He told the Antique Motorcycle Foundation in an interview that he knew Mike Wolfe long before American Pickers was even a thing.

"He's a great friend," Jersey Jon said. "When he is working on the East Coast, he sleeps on my couch. And when I go out west for the Davenport meet, he and I would go picking up and down the Mississippi River."