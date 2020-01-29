'The Biggest Loser' Is Going to Have to Do a LOT Better This Time Around

"People were passing out in [The Biggest Loser's resident doctor, Rob Huizenga]'s office at the finale weigh-in," Season 2 contestant Suzanne Mendonca revealed to The New York Post. "On my season, five people had to be rushed to the hospital. He knew exactly what we were doing and never tried to stop it."

Former contestants allege that returning personality Bob Harper "supplied contestants with Adderall and 'yellow jackets'," pills that contain the FDA-banned ephedra, which promotes weight-loss and boosts energy.

Joelle Gwynn, who appeared on the Couples season said that Bob's assistant would tell the participants off-camera to "take this drug, it'll really help you."