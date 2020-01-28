We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'The Biggest Loser' Was Filmed at This Beautiful New Mexico Location

The reboot of The Biggest Loser is set to offer rare insight into the latest trends making the rounds in the field of dietetics and fitness, providing an unmatched opportunity for 20 contestants to work on themselves and achieve their desired look. Hosted by professional trainer Steve Cook and Erica Lugo, the show celebrates the power of grit and determination. 

Fans would like to know: Where is The Biggest Loser campus? Where is it filmed? 

The 'Biggest Loser' campus is located in Glorieta, N.M.

The new edition of The Biggest Loser will feature some significant changes. As Women's Health reveals, education will be at the focal point of the forthcoming episodes, and producers intend to feature more material helping both contestants and viewers learn about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Nutrition, sleep, and mental health are just some of the topics that will be covered. 