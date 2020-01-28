'The Biggest Loser' Was Filmed at This Beautiful New Mexico Location

'The Biggest Loser' Was Filmed at This Beautiful New Mexico LocationBy Leila Kozma
The reboot of The Biggest Loser is set to offer rare insight into the latest trends making the rounds in the field of dietetics and fitness, providing an unmatched opportunity for 20 contestants to work on themselves and achieve their desired look. Hosted by professional trainer Steve Cook and Erica Lugo, the show celebrates the power of grit and determination.
Fans would like to know: Where is The Biggest Loser campus? Where is it filmed?
The 'Biggest Loser' campus is located in Glorieta, N.M.
The new edition of The Biggest Loser will feature some significant changes. As Women's Health reveals, education will be at the focal point of the forthcoming episodes, and producers intend to feature more material helping both contestants and viewers learn about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Nutrition, sleep, and mental health are just some of the topics that will be covered.
The Biggest Loser campus will reflect the innovative spirit as well. Instead of the locations featuring in previous seasons — the Hummingbird Nest Ranch, Calif., and the King Gillette Ranch, Malibu Creek State Park, Calif., respectively — the reboot was filmed at the majestic Glorieta Adventure Camps, N.M. The bedazzling location features green meadows spanning across the eye can see, a mountain trail, alongside boat racing facilities, and an adventure park designed specifically with adrenaline-addicts in mind.
Just like in previous seasons, The Biggest Loser contestants will be expected to adhere to a strict exercise regime complete with cardio sessions, weightlifting, and other, just as exacting challenges. As Women's Health reports, the competitors will also be required to take part in additional challenges designed to improve strength and stamina, including timed mile runs and flipping tractor tiles through a mud pit.
The on-site gym boasts state-of-the-art facilities. According to Women's Health, there are stationary bikes, weights, medicine balls, resistance bands, alongside a plethora of other items helping contestants figure out what type of exercise works for them the best. The interior design reflects the unparalleled insistence on self-improvement just the same: the mirror-like black walls of the gym were adorned with red and blue lights to create a sleek, ultra-modern impression.
'The Biggest Loser' is one of the most controversial reality shows out there.
In the past, the show attracted widespread criticism for championing untenable beauty ideals and reinforcing scientifically-misconstrued notions about the potential impacts of extreme dieting. Several contestants came forward to call out against the show, prompting that the treatment they received was unethical.
"It was the biggest mistake of my life," told Season 3 contestant Kai Hibbard to The Guardian.
"There’s a moral and ethical question here when you take people who are morbidly obese and work them out to the point where they vomit, all because it makes for good TV," Kai explained in another interview with New York Post.
To address these concerns, the creators launched an after-care program helping contestants cope with the stress of pursuing a healthy lifestyle after the program is over. The values promoted by the program were revised extensively, and the new group of trainers will be expected to deploy reward-driven teaching principles.
