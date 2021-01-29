Tamisha Iman's Drag Name Pays Homage to Her Biological Daughter

Though some viewers might be rooting for the "underdog" contestants, while others are convinced that the winners' group has already been decided, there's one fan-favorite thus far who seemingly everyone wants to succeed.

While one common source of tension on each season of RuPaul's Drag Race is the battle between pageant queens and comedy queens, Season 13 has pitted the contestants against one another based on a "Pork Chop" lip-sync.

When the queens were getting ready for the runway, she opened up about her three biological children, and how they and her extensive drag family have contributed to her motherly nature.

The 49-year-old has identified as an old-school pageant queen, but she knows what it takes to beat the odds.

Tamisha Iman may have lost the first lip-sync against frontrunner Symone during the first episode of Season 13, but she won over the judges (and fans) when she discussed beating Stage III colon cancer.

Tamisha Iman from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' has three biological children.

Many of the queens on each season of RPDR are drag mothers, but few have discussed having biological children of their own. Tamisha surprised her Season 13 sisters by opening up about her three kids — and one of them directly inspired her drag name.

While the Pork Chop queens were getting ready for the fashion runway show in the "Phenomenon" episode, Tamisha spoke about how she had been doing drag for more than 30 years, and how her kids felt about her career. She then revealed that she was 49, and the other queens said that they were in their 20s and early 30s. "All of you are younger than my biological kids!" Tamisha exclaimed. "That's crazy."

"You have kids?! Like biological kids," fellow contestant Kahmora responded. "Yeah, I have three," Tamisha added. In the next episode, she told the rest of the contestants more about her children, which include a set of twins and a younger child.

"My youngest is 33, and the oldest have just turned 35," the entertainer said. "My twins, I dated their mother during high school. After her, [I] went with another girl, and my life has just been a whirlwind."

