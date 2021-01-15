The Essential 'RPDR' Season 13 Spoilers If You Want to Know Shantay Who Stays

Since it premiered in 2009, RuPaul's Drag Race has become a cultural phenomenon that has provided an inside look into the world of drag. The reality competition is one of the few shows that didn't miss a beat when filming during the pandemic, much to the appreciation of fans. The main stage and the werk room sets allowed the contestants to film in isolation during Season 13 .

Unlike previous seasons, the contestants were divided on the first day based on whether or not they won a lip-sync performance. The winning group determined themselves to be the top six queens, but did that really end up being the case?

Keep reading for the RPDR Season 13 spoilers and to find out who makes the top four.