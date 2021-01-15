The Essential 'RPDR' Season 13 Spoilers If You Want to Know Shantay Who Stays

The Essential 'RPDR' Season 13 Spoilers If You Want to Know Shantay Who StaysBy Shannon Raphael
Updated
WARNING: Potential spoilers for Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race are ahead.
Since it premiered in 2009, RuPaul's Drag Race has become a cultural phenomenon that has provided an inside look into the world of drag. The reality competition is one of the few shows that didn't miss a beat when filming during the pandemic, much to the appreciation of fans. The main stage and the werk room sets allowed the contestants to film in isolation during Season 13.
Unlike previous seasons, the contestants were divided on the first day based on whether or not they won a lip-sync performance. The winning group determined themselves to be the top six queens, but did that really end up being the case?
Keep reading for the RPDR Season 13 spoilers and to find out who makes the top four.
These 'RPDR' Season 13 spoilers predict which queen goes home first.
According to the Spoiled Drag Race subreddit, Season 13 of the VH1 reality series will be filled with twists and turns. Of course, it is important to note that any and all spoilers on this subreddit are speculation, and the elimination order will only be confirmed as the season progresses.
The posters on the page claim that Kahmora Hall will be the first queen to go home. In "The Pork Chop," Kahmora and Elliott with Two Ts were placed in the bottom group after losing their lip-sync to Tina Burner.
Other queens who are rumored to be getting the boot early on include Joey Jay, Tamisha Iman, and Lala Ri.
While the name of the winner hasn't been revealed (the show has a history of filming all possible endings for each of the finalists to avoid leaked spoilers), the intel for the top four may have been written in the stars.
These queens are rumored to be the top four on Season 13 of 'RPDR.'
Interestingly, three of the four speculated top contenders won their lip-syncs in the premiere episode of Season 13.
According to the subreddit, the final four contestants include Kandy Muse, Symone, Gottmik, and Rosé. The first three queens in the aforementioned list were in the winners' group, while Rosé got the pork chop from Olivia Lux.
Kandy Muse has already made waves (and gotten a bit of a villain edit) for her tiff with Elliott with Two Ts. She's also discussed the drama surrounding the downfall of the Haus of Aja, which was led by RPDR Season 9 alum, Aja.
Symone proved to be an early favorite when she won the group challenge in the second episode. She's already made her mark as the first Arkansas native to appear on the show.
As viewers will know, Gottmik made RPDR history by being the first-ever trans male to appear on the show. The other queens named the makeup artist as a top threat in the second episode of Season 13, and based on these spoilers, their suspicions were correct.
With Rosé's potential involvement in the finale, she's certainly redeemed the legacy of Stephanie's Child bandmate and Season 12 contestant Jan.
To find out if these spoilers are on point, and to learn which queen will ultimately be victorious, you'll have to tune in to RPDR.
RuPaul's Drag Race airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1.