Malaysia Pargo’s Net Worth Makes up for Her ‘Basketball Wives’ Drama
When Shaunie O’Neal launched Basketball Wives in 2010, Shaquille O’Neal’s former wife wanted to highlight the luxurious lives of the NBA's wives, fiancées, and girlfriends. The following year, Shaunie produced its spinoff, Basketball Wives LA. The West Coast-based show followed several new “wives,” including Malaysia Pargo. During BBWLA’s first few seasons, Malaysia married Jannero Pargo and raised their three children while he went on the road.
Since her first season of Basketball Wives LA, Malaysia has stayed with the franchise, even when Shaunie added cast members from Miami such as Tami Roman, Evelyn Lozada, and Jennifer Williams. Malaysia has also leveraged her reality TV fame to boost many profitable businesses. So, what is Malaysia’s net worth? Find out here.
Malaysia Pargo’s net worth rose significantly after ‘Basketball Wives’ made her famous.
Malaysia has been on Basketball Wives LA since the LA spinoff first premiered. Throughout her time on the series, she’s made no apologies for her love of money and luxurious items — and Malaysia reportedly earns enough cash to ball out whenever she pleases.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Malaysia is worth an estimated $3.5 million. Although she receives a salary from Basketball Wives, the series isn’t how she got her fortune. When Malaysia divorced Jannero in 2014, the judge ordered her a hefty payday, per Bossip. The couple’s settlement required the NBA player, with a net worth of $4.5 million, to pay his ex half of his pension and 401K.
Malaysia Pargo
Reality TV personality, Entrepreneur, and Actress
Net worth: $3.5 million
Malaysia Pargo is a reality TV star, actress, and owner of Vanity World. She is best known for starring in VH1's Basketball Wives.
Birthdate: Aug. 12, 1980
Birthplace: Compton, Calif.
Birth name: Laquisha Gilbert
Children: Jannero Jr. (born in 2007) and twins Jayla and Jayden (born 2011)
Marriages: Jannero Pargo (m. 2006–2014)
Malaysia also took home her and Jannero’s Mercedes Benz G550 after their divorce, as well as $14,580 in child support and $800 in childcare per month. She kept the name and earnings from her jewelry company, Three Beats, which she named after their kids.
Three Beats closed after the divorce, but Malaysia bounced back with her online boutique, VanityWorld. The company sells various items, including jumpsuits, swimsuits, dresses, and loungewear.
Is Malaysia Pargo dating anyone right now?
While Malaysia’s finances improved after her divorce, the reality star is reportedly still looking for love. In 2017, she shared on an episode of Couples Court TV that she wished she and Jannero had sought help before getting divorced.
“One of the things that I wish I would’ve done is step back and go to counseling between the both of us, because right now to the day, we still very much love each other,” she says in the clip.
As of this writing, Malaysia is a single woman. She appears to be focused on raising her children and running her businesses. However, she briefly found love with rapper O.T. Genasis and posted photos of them together on Instagram, per The Jasmine Brand. But, in 2016, the couple broke up and O.T. began dating Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq.
Catch new episodes of Basketball Wives airing on Mondays at 8 pm ET on VH1.