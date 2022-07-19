Malaysia Pargo’s Net Worth Makes up for Her ‘Basketball Wives’ Drama

Malaysia also took home her and Jannero’s Mercedes Benz G550 after their divorce, as well as $14,580 in child support and $800 in childcare per month. She kept the name and earnings from her jewelry company, Three Beats, which she named after their kids.

Three Beats closed after the divorce, but Malaysia bounced back with her online boutique, VanityWorld. The company sells various items, including jumpsuits, swimsuits, dresses, and loungewear.