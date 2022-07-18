How Many Kids Does Malaysia Pargo Have? Meet the 'Basketball Wives' Star's Fam
It’s easy to get obsessed with a show like Basketball Wives. It’s one of the most highly entertaining reality TV shows of this generation. The reason women are invited to be part of the cast is that they have previous or current romantic connections with professional basketball stars.
If you’re the wife, girlfriend, or baby mama of an NBA player, you might just have a chance of landing a role on the show. Malaysia Pargo is one of the popular cast members of Basketball Wives. Here's what fans should know about her children.
How many children does Malaysia Pargo have?
Malaysia has three kids.
In 2006, she married now-former NBA star Jannero Pargo. Prior to tying the knot, they dated for four years. Their kids are Jannero Jr. (born in 2006) and twins Jayla and Jayden (born in 2011).
Sadly, Malaysia and Jannero split in 2014.
A quick scroll through Malaysia's Instagram will reveal just how much she enjoys motherhood. Spending time with her kids is something that’s obviously very important to her.
On June 6, 2022, Malaysia even posted a photo thread of her daughter alone with a caption saying that Jayla is “mommy’s little princess.“ That same day, she posted a photo thread of her youngest son with a caption saying, “This Young Man said he wanna be so fly that he looks like he’s getting drafted to the Atlanta Hawks… Congratulations son, you made it to junior high.”
Malaysia's social media posts are proof that she’s incredibly proud of her children. She also mentions that she’s a “mom of three" in her bio.
"The most magical day of my life was the day I became a mother," she posted on April 25, 2022.
Is Malaysia Pargo planning on more kids in the future?
As of now, Malaysia hasn’t discussed the possibility of having any more kids or expanding her family. She’s also currently single. If Malaysia is dating anyone new at the moment, she’s keeping those details totally under wraps.
Her dating history is quite interesting to reflect on though. She obviously had a long-term relationship with the father of her three children, Jannero, but he’s not the only man she’s been romantically linked to in the past.
She also reportedly dated NBA player James Harden. Jannero and James are the two basketball players that made it possible for her to join the cast of Basketball Wives. Outside of the basketball world, Malaysia has also dated men in the music industry.
She was involved with O.T. Genesis, the rapper who now shares a son with Malika Haqq. Additionally, Malaysia dated a music producer named Jamal Rashid. Other rumors about Malaysia‘s dating life have made their rounds, but nothing else has been so concretely set in stone. Aside from Malaysia's dating history, fans of Basketball Wives are questioning whether or not she’ll stay with the cast moving forward.
According to Urban Belle Mag, she’s wrapped up in quite a bit of drama with some of her co-stars. In fact, one messy confrontation even ended with a glass cup being thrown. Malaysia hasn’t announced that she’s officially done with the show, but rumors are certainly spinning.