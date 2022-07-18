How Many Kids Does Malaysia Pargo Have? Meet the 'Basketball Wives' Star's Fam

Malaysia has three kids.

In 2006, she married now-former NBA star Jannero Pargo. Prior to tying the knot, they dated for four years. Their kids are Jannero Jr. (born in 2006) and twins Jayla and Jayden (born in 2011).

Sadly, Malaysia and Jannero split in 2014.

A quick scroll through Malaysia's Instagram will reveal just how much she enjoys motherhood. Spending time with her kids is something that’s obviously very important to her.