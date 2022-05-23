'Basketball Wives' Star Malaysia Pargo's Ex-Husband, Jannero Pargo, Has a Solid Net Worth

Day-one Basketball Wives fans can recall Malaysia speaking candidly about the demise of her marriage with Jannero. And of course, cheating was the straw that broke the camel’s back. However, the pair have been able to maintain a solid co-parenting relationship.

Unfortunately, a recent episode of the series showed Malaysia calling out her ex-husband for not paying child support. And since Jannero now works as a coach in the league, fans have questions about his finances. So, what is Jannero Pargo’s net worth? Here’s what we know.