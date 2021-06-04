'Basketball Wives' Alum DJ Duffey Is Engaged to a Professional NBA Agent

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen DJ Duffey grace the small screen. The star was introduced to the world — via Basketball Wives Season 5 — by fellow alum Brandi Maxiell. Duffey's time on the show allowed viewers to get to know more about her and her work as rapper Curren$y's official DJ. However, she was fired from the show after a controversial season.

Still, DJ Duffey (real name: Latosha Duffey) has continued to get support from fans. Unlike many Basketball Wives cast members, Duffey is actually coupled up with a man who works in the NBA. And that alone has left many fans to wonder about her personal life, since her beau has never appeared on the show.

Who is DJ Duffey’s husband? Read on to get the lowdown.