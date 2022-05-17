Angel Brinks's Baby Daddy Could Be the Center of Some Drama on 'Basketball Wives'By Jamie Lerner
May. 17 2022, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
We can’t get enough of the fascinating women featured in Basketball Wives, and now that it’s back for a tenth season, there’s plenty of drama to go around. Between older cast members returning, as well as newer cast members joining, there’s always something entertaining. The show follows the lives of women who were romantically linked to NBA players; one of those women, Angel Brinks, now has a baby.
Angel has two other children from two previous relationships, the second with NBA player Tyreke Evans, and the first with her late ex-husband, who committed suicide when Angel was 9 months pregnant. Now, Angel has another baby, which means another baby daddy. So who’s the lucky father of Angel’s third child?
‘Basketball Wives’ star Angel Brinks’s baby daddy is RoccStar.
While Angel Brinks came to Basketball Wives LA in its fourth season as a friend through her connection to Tyreke, she’s now with someone new in Basketball Wives' tenth season. She took a hiatus after Basketball Wives LA Season 5, but now she’s back and better than ever. Not only does she have a baby boy, born in November 2021, but she has a new beau too. Per The Jasmine Brand, the two were said to have started dating in late 2020.
When their son was born, RoccStar shared the experience on his Instagram stories, on which he wrote, “Thank you @angelbrinks for bringing into the world the greatest gift ever! A young king and a prince! My second son has arrived.”
RoccStar shares his older son, Syhre Leon Youngblood, with his ex, singer Kris Stephens.
However, it’s been rumored that RoccStar will even appear on this season of Basketball Wives as drama goes down between him and Angel. Rumors have circulated that Roccstar cheated on Angel, but that could just be talk. They do own a trucking business together called Roccstar’s Angels Trucking, LLC., and Angel’s fashion collection is featured on Roccstar’s website, so it’s likely that the drama doesn’t disrupt them or their family too much.
Who is RoccStar? Angel Brinks’s boyfriend is a Grammy-nominated producer who’s been on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.’
RoccStar, whose real name is Leon Youngblood, is a songwriter, producer, rapper, and more, who has worked with some of todays’ biggest artists. He’s produced for Chris Brown, Post Malone, Usher, Rita Ora, Fergie, and more, and is also signed to Atlantic Records as an artist in his own right. And even though there's reported drama between him and Angel, she recently commented on one of his posts from May 10, in which he celebrates an award for a Chris Brown record.
What has he been doing? Well, in 2018, RoccStar joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as a supporting cast member. His rivalry with A1 was front and center as he attempted (unsuccessfully) to get Amber Diamond’s music career off the ground. After his 12 appearances on the series, however, it seems that his main focus was dating Angel, and now being a father to their baby son.
Basketball Wives airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.