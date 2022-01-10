A Little Nickname Confusion Has Led Some to Believe Fergie Married Prince Andrew

A Little Nickname Confusion Has Led Some to Believe Fergie Married Prince AndrewBy Joseph Allen
Jan. 10 2022, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
As the past few years have made clear, Prince Andrew has a pretty rocky personal history. That rocky history includes a close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein which has led him to step away from the public eye almost completely, but it also includes a marriage that ended in divorce. Now, some think that Prince Andrew was married to former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie, but was he actually?
Was Fergie married to Prince Andrew?
In 1986, Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson, whose nickname is Fergie. The two were married until 1996 but had two daughters together before their separation. Andrew and Sarah had known one another since childhood, and appear to keep a good relationship with one another in spite of their divorce. This is the only time that Prince Andrew has ever been married, and he has no known connection to the American singer Fergie.