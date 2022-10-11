A New Documentary About Prince Andrew Is a Real Tell-All — Where Is the Disgraced Royal Now?

At 17 years old, after being preyed upon by Epstein and Maxwell for several months, Giuffre flew with them to London. "Ghislaine woke me up in the morning, excited, and she said 'You're gonna meet a prince today,'" Giuffre explained. The prince in question was Prince Andrew. The night they met started off with a dinner in London followed by dancing at an "elite London nightclub."

Prince Andrew asked Giuffre to dance with him, which she reluctantly agreed to. "He's a hideous dancer and he was sweating profusely all over me" she revealed to Savanna Guthrie.