More Than One 'Real Housewife' Can Be Found in Jeffrey Epstein's Little Black Book

In the three months since The Real Housewives of Dubai premiered, we've been on the receiving end of the kind of drama worthy of international waters. Now, as we've reached the Season 1 reunion, there's no indication that the women are any closer to becoming a group of best friends.

In fact, in a trailer for part 1 of the reunion, Lesa Milan says to Caroline Stanbury, "You are the wicked witch of the Middle East." This prompts a slut-shamey response from Caroline when she snidely refers to Lesa as a "former escort."