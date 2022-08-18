Caroline Stanbury Had a Fruitful Divorce Settlement From Cem Habib

Years after their first appearance, Caroline announced via Instagram that she and Cem chose to divorce after 17 years as a couple and 15 years of marriage.

“After 17 years filled with joy, adventures, ups and downs, Cem and I came to the conclusion some time ago that we will continue our relationship not as husband and wife but as good friends and parents to our wonderful three children we love very much," Caroline captioned a photo of the couple. "We wish each other all the happiness and look forward to maintaining our strong family unit."