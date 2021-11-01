Will 'Ladies of London' Alum Caroline Stanbury Be on 'Real Housewives of Dubai'?By Sara Belcher
Nov. 1 2021, Published 6:42 p.m. ET
Known for being a core cast member of Ladies of London and dating Prince Andrew, Caroline Stanbury has taken a step back from reality television in recent years. When Ladies of London stopped airing in 2017, she and many of the other cast members resumed their lives normally, without the camera, but many have wondered if Caroline would ever make a return to the small screen.
What is Caroline up to now? She's been busy since her last Bravo reality show ended.
Who is Caroline Stanbury's fiancé? She's currently engaged to a former professional soccer player.
For much of the time that Caroline was on Ladies of London, she was married to Cem Habib, an investment banker from Turkey. The pair had three children together throughout their 15 years of marriage before announcing in late 2019 that they were getting a divorce.
“Cem and I came to the conclusion some time ago that we will continue our relationship not as husband and wife but as good friends and parents to our wonderful three children we love very much,” she wrote in a post announcing the split, according to Us Weekly. “We wish each other all the happiness and look forward to maintaining our strong family unit.”
In January 2021, though, she revealed that she and her boyfriend, former soccer player Sergio Carrallo, were now engaged.
Sergio is 18 years younger than her, which caused some controversy among their families — his father allegedly offered him money to dump her, as he was worried she was using him. The pair met while in the U.S., but after getting together, Sergio moved to Dubai to be with her.
“Dad offered me a good amount of money — anything I wanted — to give Caroline up,” Sergio told The Daily Mail.
But the pair have rejected the notion that it's just a fling and are now planning their wedding.
Will Caroline Stanbury be in 'Real Housewives of Dubai'? It's possible.
On Nov. 1, Bravo announced that it would be producing the first international branch of the Real Housewives franchise with Real Housewives of Dubai, premiering sometime in 2022. While there's no official cast just yet, many are sure that Caroline will be joining the show; since Ladies of London stopped airing, she has been open about wanting to rejoin reality television.
“Never say never. With TV, it’s one step at a time,” she said in 2019, according to Us Weekly. “I want to come back. I get asked about Real Housewives of Dubai all the time, so many people want it. I don’t think it’ll work because it’s very hard to film there. But I’m open. Be it on stage or be it on TV, you’re definitely going to be seeing more of me. “
Ironically, Real Housewives of Dubai is now happening. Caroline briefly talked about moving back to the U.S. following her divorce, though it seems that move never came to fruition.