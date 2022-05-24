Caroline Stanbury's Kids Have Grown Up Since You Last Saw Her on 'Ladies of London'

Viewers first fell for Caroline Stanbury's dry wit, her glamorous fashion sense, and her sometimes-cold interactions with her friends when she starred on Ladies of London.

When the ensemble reality series premiered on Bravo in 2014, Caroline and her then-husband, Cem Habib, were raising their three young kids in a 12,000 square foot home that was part of the Wentworth Estate in Surrey, England.

The show wrapped up in 2017, which was around the same time when Caroline and her family moved to Dubai.