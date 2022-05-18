Phaedra Parks Is Still in the ‘Real Housewives’ Universe After Getting Fired From ‘RHOA’

Additionally, the Athens, Georgia, native doesn’t shy away from discussing her time as a peach holder. Phaedra recently appeared with other former housewives within the franchise for a Watch What Happens Live sitdown with Housewives EP Andy Cohen.

Phaedra created a buzz once again after recently appearing on not one but two Real Housewives-related shows. So, what has the self-proclaimed “southern belle” been up to since leaving RHOA? Here’s what we discovered.