Phaedra Parks Is Still in the ‘Real Housewives’ Universe After Getting Fired From ‘RHOA’By Elizabeth Randolph
May. 18 2022, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
Although she hasn’t been on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for quite some time, Phaedra Parks has still found a way to keep fans talking about her time on the show. Phaedra remains friends with several RHOA favorites, including NeNe Leakes and Sheree Whitfield.
Additionally, the Athens, Georgia, native doesn’t shy away from discussing her time as a peach holder. Phaedra recently appeared with other former housewives within the franchise for a Watch What Happens Live sitdown with Housewives EP Andy Cohen.
Phaedra created a buzz once again after recently appearing on not one but two Real Housewives-related shows. So, what has the self-proclaimed “southern belle” been up to since leaving RHOA? Here’s what we discovered.
So, where is Phaedra Parks now?
Phaedra joined the RHOA cast in Season 3. During her debut, she gave birth to her and her husband Apollo Nida’s first child, Ayden. Shortly after Ayden, the couple welcomed another son, Dylan, in 2013. Phaedra juggled her day job throughout her seasons, getting a mortuary license, her marriage, and the couple’s two children. However, she and Apollo eventually divorced amid his eight-year prison sentence for wire and mail fraud.
While she discussed the divorce on RHOA, her on-screen antics eventually caused more controversy. During Season 9, Phaedra’s friend and co-star, Porsha Williams, accused Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, of attempting to drug her and take her home with them. The accusations continued into the Season 9 reunion, where Porsha revealed Phaedra was the one who told her about Kandi’s alleged plan.
After she confessed to “lesbiangate,” Bravo fired Phaedra following six seasons on RHOA. Since her exit, she’s kept busy with multiple projects. Per Phaedra’s Instagram bio, she’s still a “classy attorney to the stars” and works as a licensed funeral director and mortician.
Phaedra also returned to reality TV in 2020 to join the cast of Marriage Boot Camp. On the show, she and her boyfriend, Medina Islam, discussed multiple issues, including Phaedra’s decision not to have premarital sex. Following their Marriage Boot Camp appearance, Phaedra and Medina ended their relationship.
Did Phaedra Parks move to Dubai?
Since Marriage Boot Camp, Phaedra has dabbled in more reality TV projects. The Wilhemina model signed on to star in Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girs’ Trip, joining other former Housewives, such as Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, and Eva Marcille.
Although some fans thought Phaedra’s RHUGT role was an excellent choice, many were shocked to see her in the latest Real Housewives installment. In the trailer for The Real Housewives of Dubai. During the clip, Phaedra and Caroline Brooks sit down for lunch, and she demands the “tea” from the new Bravo star.
Once the trailer surfaced, Phaedra shared her cameo on Instagram.
“There might be sand in the desert, but this peach thrives in any weather,” she captioned.
Despite her appearance, Phaedra isn’t calling Dubai home. According to her LinkedIn page, she’s still based in Atlanta and operating her private law firm, The Parks Group. However, fans shouldn’t anticipate her gaining another spot on RHOA. Since Phaedra’s exit, Kandi has stated she will leave the show if her former friend returns.
