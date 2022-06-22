Phaedra Parks Teases the 'RHUGT Ex-Wives Club' Drama and "Weird Secrets" That Will be Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

For the first time in Real Housewives history, eight former cast members from four different cities gathered together to discuss their past experiences on their respective shows and to start some new drama on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club.

The Ex-Wives Club-themed season marks the second installment in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip franchise. Season 1 followed a group of current Housewives, but the sophomore season will reunite viewers with their fan-favorite alums.