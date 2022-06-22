Phaedra Parks Teases the 'RHUGT Ex-Wives Club' Drama and "Weird Secrets" That Will be Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)
For the first time in Real Housewives history, eight former cast members from four different cities gathered together to discuss their past experiences on their respective shows and to start some new drama on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club.
The Ex-Wives Club-themed season marks the second installment in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip franchise. Season 1 followed a group of current Housewives, but the sophomore season will reunite viewers with their fan-favorite alums.
Though stars Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille Sterling, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, and Dorinda Medley only had eight days to get to know one another on a deeper level, it didn't take long for the drama to kick off on the show.
In addition to the shift in the casting set-up, the second season featured another major change from Season 1. Instead of vacationing at an exotic location like Turks and Caicos, the cast members spent their trip at Dorinda's infamous Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor.
Ahead of the June 23 premiere, RHOA alum Phaedra spoke exclusively with Distractify about what fans can expect to see on the Peacock original, and she shared what it was really like to stay at Dorinda's famous Massachusetts home. (Hint: she may have been put in the fish room.)
Phaedra Parks teased that the drama on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2 is "classic housewives."
Before the trip, Phaedra knew Eva very well, though the two didn't overlap during their respective runs on RHOA. Though she knew of most of the other ladies, the attorney wanted to enter Blue Stone Manor with a "clean slate."
Phaedra got along well with everyone in the cast (she said that Brandi has since become her "wing girl"). She shared that the stars were all able to bond as members of the housewives "sorority."
Unlike the RHUGT Season 1 stars, who were all, at the time, current Housewives, the Season 2 stars were all at least a few years removed from their respective shows.
"We are an all-star cast, and we are heavy hitters. All of us are vets in our own right," Phaedra shared with Distractify about how bringing former housewives together made for an entertaining second season. "It made it even better because you don't have to answer to another committed show."
As viewers learned from the trailer, Dorinda and Vicki will clash, as will Tamra and Brandi. According to Phaedra, Housewives fans will never be bored during the seven-episode season.
"When I tell you this is classic Housewives, there's not a dull moment. You're going to laugh, you're going to cry, you're going to scream," Phaedra teased. "There are a lot of weird secrets revealed — I'll put it like that. [Viewers] are going to learn a bunch of interesting things. We break the fourth wall and talk about stuff that happened on our other shows."
The 'RHOA' alum said that Dorinda Medley was an "incredible" host during 'RHUGT Ex-Wives Club.'
As longtime RHONY fans know, wild things tend to happen once people enter the gates at Blue Stone Manor.
Though she was put in Blue Stone Manor's infamous fish room, Phaedra didn't have as strong of a reaction to the space as Dorinda's former co-star, Luann de Lesseps, did.
"Blue Stone Manor is the most magnificent estate in the world. It's just unbelievably beautiful," Phaedra said about the Berkshires estate. "It has everything that you can imagine. ... We did tear her house up, like the girls from RHONY.""
Phaedra noted that Dorinda herself truly was the hostess with the most-ess.
"Dorinda is the best hostess; she's just incredible," the mortician said. "She left no stone unturned."
While the Season 1 stars each planned an event and left the villa tasks up to the butler, Michael Burchill, Dorinda made sure that the ladies always felt welcome and kept busy during their time at her vacation home.
"She was like a little drill sergeant. She planned from the time the sun went up, until the time the sun went down," Phaedra said. "We had activities, it was like an intense summer camp. But it was fun. We had a great time."
The first three episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club will be available to stream on Peacock on Thursday, June 23. New episodes drop weekly on Thursdays.