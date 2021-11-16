'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2 Cast Features Several Polarizing Former Stars

'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2 Cast Features Several Polarizing Former StarsBy Shannon Raphael
Nov. 16 2021, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
Fans of any Real Housewives show know that the cast trips can be the time when the most drama occurs during any given season. When the ladies are away from their families, their homes, and their comfort zones, they tend to mince the most words with their co-stars.
Viewers were, therefore, incredibly excited when they learned that an all-stars spin-off series would be filmed entirely during a cast vacation.
The Season 1 stars of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spent eight days together in Turks and Caicos, and it looks like there will be no shortage of tears, screaming matches, and make-ups along the way.
While the Season 1 group consists of current Real Housewives stars (except for Cynthia Bailey, who announced her departure from RHOA after RHUGT filmed), the Season 2 cast solely includes those who have left their respective shows — or who have been fired.
The rumored cast of 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2 includes polarizing former stars.
Andy Cohen himself confirmed that there will be a second season of RHUGT on Peacock, and he shared that the intense season would feature many familiar faces who fans haven't seen in quite some time.
The upcoming season filmed at cast member Dorinda Medley's infamous Berkshire home, Blue Stone Manor. During her tenure on RHONY, Dorinda's Massachusetts residence was the site of a lot of drama among her co-stars.
Another alum from the New York franchise who is headed to New England for Season 2 is Jill Zarin.
Though Dorinda did not overlap with Jill during her time on RHONY, the two did know one another before their respective stints on the Bravo series.
The other stars from the Eastern Seaboard are RHOA personalities Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks.
Former RHOC stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, who make up two-thirds of the Tres Amigas group, will be headed to the East coast to spend time at Dorinda's home as well.
The "Whoop It Up" ladies won't be the only ones making the cross-country journey. Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong, who both starred on RHOBH, are linked to the second season as well.
The eight aforementioned ladies make up the Season 2 cast list, and several of the ladies have already dished about their time on the spin-off.
"The girls got rowdy within the first couple of hours," Phaedra Parks shared in an interview with Hollywood Life. She also noted that she got along well with Brandi and Dorinda, and that she also kept in touch with Tamra, Vicki, and Eva.
During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Dorinda confirmed that she became "super close" with Eva and Phaedra.
Based on Dorinda's comments, it's likely that neither Phaedra nor Eva had to stay in the dreaded Fish Room.
When will 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2 come out on Peacock?
An exact premiere date for the next season of the mash-up series has yet to be shared, but fans can expect that RHUGT Season 2 will debut at some point in 2022.
Season 1 of the spin-off show is set to wrap at the end of December 2021 — and viewers could get further clarity about the second season then.
New episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip come out on Thursdays on Peacock. The first three episodes are available to stream now.