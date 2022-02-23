‘RHOC’ Alum Tamra Judge Said the Decision to Return to the Show Isn’t Hers

‘RHOC’ Alum Tamra Judge Said the Decision to Return to the Show Isn’t HersBy Elizabeth Randolph
Feb. 23 2022, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
After leaving the series following a 14-season run, Tamra Judge recently opened up about whether she would return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.
In January 2020, Tamra announced her plans to leave the Bravo franchise. But she'll be appearing on the upcoming Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
While promoting RHUGT, Tamra appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Here’s what she told Andy about a possible return to RHOC.
‘RHOC’ star Tamra Judge revealed the only way she would come back for another season.
On WWHL, Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, discussed their lives post-RHOC. When asked if she would do another season, the Vena CBD entrepreneur replied (per Bravo): "That's an Eddie decision."
Tamra also noted how “thankful” she is to Andy for her opportunities since joining the RHOC cast. However, it seems that her exit possibly saved her and Eddie’s marriage. After Andy asked Eddie if he “enjoys” Tamra more since she left the show, the Bravo star’s husband quickly replied with “1,000 percent.”
Why did Tamra Judge leave 'RHOC' after 14 seasons?
Tamra appeared on RHOC for 12 years before deciding to step down in 2020. Although she was an original cast member and had several talked-about moments, she focused on her family. At the time, her ex-husband, Simon Barney, had been diagnosed with throat cancer. In a February 2020 interview with Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live, Tamra said that Simon’s diagnosis played an integral role in her choice to exit RHOC.
"I was going to say I wasn't coming back at the reunion,” she explained to Jeff. “I had just found out about Simon days before the reunion. I was a mess. I had been crying. I was crying — I don't want to cry now — I was crying in my dressing room, like, I can't go out there.”
She continued: "And everyone's like, 'What's wrong?' And I'm like, 'I can't do this.’ I was going to tell everybody then that it was gonna be too hard for me to go back, you know, with Simon going through treatment and the kids. How are they gonna deal with it? At this time, he had just found out and hadn't started treatment. I didn't know what to expect. So [my husband Eddie]'s like, 'Yeah, just go do it.'"
Tamra ultimately confirmed in January 2020 that she wasn’t returning to RHOC. In an Instagram photo at the time, she thanked her fans for their support during her “wild” time on the show.
‘’It’s been a wild 12 years,” Tamra wrote under the photo of her and Eddie. “But it’s time for me to move on. I'm sad to go but very excited about my future. Love you guys.”
Since the show, the former Housewife has focused on her businesses and filming RHUGT. Although there isn’t an official release date yet, viewers will be able to stream Season 2 on Peacock.