Vicki Gunvalson and Jeff Lewis Are on Better Terms After Ending Their Four-Year Feud

He went on to say, "I think the bridges have been burnt to a point where they cannot be rebuilt on OC, so it's time to move on. I think Vicki has done this to herself, and maybe it's time."

After Jeff's bashing of Vicki (also telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Vicki should be fired), the two began a feud that never seemed to end. Are Vicki and Jeff still fighting today? Read on to learn about the current status of their friendship.