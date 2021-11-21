'RHOC' Alum Vicki Gunvalson Reveals Her Shocking Cancer Diagnosis and Her Treatment

Bravo fans know that with any current or former Real Housewives star, there's always an endless supply of secrets to be revealed. But fans of Real Housewives of Orange County alumni Vicki Gunvalson were shocked when she announced on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" that she had recently battled cancer, per Page Six.

So, what's the deal with Vicki's health now? Is she okay? Read on for everything we know about her health emergency.