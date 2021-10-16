Vicki Gunvalson Unloads on Ex-Fiancé’s Behavior: “It’s Disgusting”By Dan Clarendon
Oct. 16 2021, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Bravo fans have more details about what happened to Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge, but it’s a real he-said, she-said.
Vicki, a Real Housewives of Orange County alum, and Steve, a former California gubernatorial candidate, ended their engagement last month.
And at the time, Vicki issued the kind of vague breakup announcement you often get from celebrities.
But in Instagram comments on Friday, Oct. 15, the reality star accused Steve of cheating on her with another woman, as Us Weekly reports…
Vicki announced her split from Steve in September, saying, “There is no fault with either person.”
On Sept. 29, Vicki told Instagram followers she and Steve had gone their separate ways. “Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on, and we are… moving on,” she wrote in a post at the time. “There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”’
She added: “I gave it my all, but sometimes the ‘all’ isn’t enough. We both have no further comment.”
But boy, did Vicki have “further comment” on Friday…
Now she says he was with someone else in her condo while she was out of town.
Vicki’s former RHOC costar Tamra Judge gave her a morale boost on Instagram on Friday, writing, “Get out of bed, @vickigunvalson, and let’s go whoop it up. I hate to see you so sad. No one is worth it, girl. Especially after what you allegedly found out. … I will be screening all guys that want to date Ms. Gunvalson in the future.”
In comments on that post — captured for posterity by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs — Vicki shared her side of the story.
“He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36-year-old, and [he] is not what he portrays himself to be,” she wrote. “No Christian man would do what he’s done.”
Tamra responded, “While sleeping in your bed, running for governor, using your followers.”
And Vicki went on: “While I was out of town working on a business trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico. He’s been flaunting around my town in [Orange County], making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”
Steve says Vicki’s comments are “absolute lies.”
In a statement to People, Steve denied his ex’s accusations.
“Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing,” he said. “We had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020. I have been living in Puerto Vallarta in my own condo, not hers since the beginning of 2021. We remained friends, but it was clear to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible.”
The retired homicide detective went on: “I wanted to move on with my life and I could not do that with Vicki. I’m sorry that Vicki cannot accept this, but it was time. The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media is very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I cannot say I’m surprised. She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”