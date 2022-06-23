‘RHUGT’ Is Back on Peacock for Season 2 — Will It Air on Bravo?

The simple answer is, sadly, no. Like its Season 1 predecessor, RHUGT will exclusively air on Peacock. Masslive reported that the first three episodes of Season 2 would air on the streamer on June 23, 2022.

In addition to not airing new episodes of RHUGT on Bravo, cable subscribers won’t be able to catch it on demand. However, viewers who don't want to purchase one of Peacock’s premium plans can sign up for a free trial. The trial lasts seven days, allowing fans to watch the initial episodes at least.