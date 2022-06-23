‘RHUGT’ Is Back on Peacock for Season 2 — Will It Air on Bravo?
After a successful first season, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, is back on Peacock with its latest installment, Ex-Wives Club. RHUGT combines the classic Real Housewives antics we know and love with a Bad Girls Club-esque backdrop.
In Season 2, RHOA all-stars Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille Sterling are back on the small screen. Additionally, other former Bravo stars — Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Jill Zarin, and Taylor Armstrong — gathered at Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor, to live under one roof.
While RHUGT highlights past Housewives, the show doesn’t air on the same network that helped make its cast famous. As fans continue anticipating Season 2, many wonder if the show will start airing on Bravo. Luckily, we’ve got the answers for you here!
So, will ‘RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club air on Bravo?
The simple answer is, sadly, no. Like its Season 1 predecessor, RHUGT will exclusively air on Peacock. Masslive reported that the first three episodes of Season 2 would air on the streamer on June 23, 2022.
In addition to not airing new episodes of RHUGT on Bravo, cable subscribers won’t be able to catch it on demand. However, viewers who don't want to purchase one of Peacock’s premium plans can sign up for a free trial. The trial lasts seven days, allowing fans to watch the initial episodes at least.
Unlike other shows within the Housewives franchise, RHUGT is a part of Peacock’s original programming. Nonetheless, the service provides love to all of Bravo’s series, becoming its official streaming home in May 2022.
Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer at NBCUniversal, said the partnership seemed appropriate for both networks.
“We are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo, which is such a beloved brand,” she said in a statement, per The Daily Dish. “Full fan experiences like this are part of the extraordinary value we offer Peacock customers.”
How many episodes of ‘RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club’ are there?
The entire season of RHUGT: Ex-Wives Club will last for seven episodes. After the first few episodes become available, Peacock will release the following four installments every Thursday until the season finale.
The entire second season takes place at Dorinda’s manor, which RHONY fans became familiar with during her time on the show. Dorinda teased RHUGT Season 2 in September 2021, telling fans to get “ready” for what she and the cast had in store. Since then, she’s expressed how much she adores Season 2, calling it “one of the best shows out there."
“I got lucky because Blue Stone Manor is such a beloved character already ... for the audience to be able to see Blue Stone Manor in a different way, with all these superstar girls on it, I think is gonna be very exciting for the audience,” Dorinda said during an episode of her SiriusXM podcast Make It Nice.
Stream new episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club on Peacock.