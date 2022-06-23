'RHOBH' Star Taylor Armstrong's Daughter Kennedy Is All Grown Up!

Years after she made her exit from the series in Season 3, Taylor is making a comeback. The RHOBH star will appear in Peacock’s Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Ex-Wives Club on June 23 and fans are dying to know what she has been up to since we last saw her on the small screen.

Following the death of her late husband Russell Armstrong, the widow was forced to raise their then-five-year-old daughter — Kennedy Armstrong — alone. How are Taylor and Kennedy doing now? Here’s what we know.