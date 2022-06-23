'RHOBH' Star Taylor Armstrong's Daughter Kennedy Is All Grown Up!
Several Real Housewives cast members have come and gone since the franchise debuted on Bravo in 2010. This is especially true for the mothership series — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Along with sisters Kyle and Kim Richards and the iconic Lisa Vanderpump, fans also met Taylor Armstrong.
Years after she made her exit from the series in Season 3, Taylor is making a comeback. The RHOBH star will appear in Peacock’s Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Ex-Wives Club on June 23 and fans are dying to know what she has been up to since we last saw her on the small screen.
Following the death of her late husband Russell Armstrong, the widow was forced to raise their then-five-year-old daughter — Kennedy Armstrong — alone. How are Taylor and Kennedy doing now? Here’s what we know.
Here’s the truth about Russell Armstrong’s tragic death.
According to Taylor, her daughter was present the day she found Russell dead in his home.
“I’d been calling [Russell] all day, no answer, and I just knew something had gone wrong,” Taylor told attorney Laura Wasser in an episode of her Divorce Sucks podcast. “And I went to the house and my little girl was in the car with my assistant because I never assumed it was going to be something so catastrophic.”
His suicide came not long after Taylor had accused him of domestic abuse and filed for divorce. “There were people in the beginning who questioned whether I could potentially be abused. I think that they think that no one gets abused by the golden gates of Beverly Hills.”
Ahead of his funeral, the RHOBH star was entangled in a nasty legal battle with her late husband’s family. In the end, Russell was cremated and laid to rest in separate funerals. But what happened to his surviving daughter? Where is Kennedy now?
Where is Taylor and Russell’s daughter Kennedy Armstrong now? Here’s what we know.
Despite the tragic loss she experienced in her childhood, it seems that Kennedy is all grown up — and thriving.
Although Kennedy lives her life out of the spotlight, her private Instagram bio reveals that she’s a student at San Juan Hills High School and has taken a major interest in cheerleading. And it appears that she’s pretty good at it.
Kennedy can be seen on the official Instagram account for the Cali Lady Bullets — a local varsity cheer and dance squad — alongside her teammates.
Per the Instagram account, Kennedy said, “My favorite thing about this sport would have to be the amazing memories you make and the lessons you learn alongside some of your best friends!” The caption added, “This is my sixth year cheering, fourth year at Cali, and second year on LB!”
You can watch new episodes of Ultimate Girls' Trip: Ex-Wives Club Thursdays on Peacock.