Will 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Return for Season 3?
While each Real Housewives show follows a group of friends or frenemies who all live in the same city or region, the Peacock original The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) broke the mold by bringing stars together from different franchises for epic vacations.
The second season of RHUGT is themed Ex-Wives Club, because it features eight former housewives who are no longer on their respective programs.
Since it debuted on June 23, the spin-off series has been making quite the splash on Peacock. Some subscribers may be wondering if they will get to see another set of (current or former) housewives go on vacation together in the future.
Has RHUGT been renewed for Season 3? Read on to find out the latest regarding the Peacock original, and to find out more about the online speculation about the rumored cast.
Will 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' return for Season 3?
As the drama heats up among the Season 2 stars, fans of the series may be wondering if there will be more RHUGT at some point down the line.
At this time, Peacock has not officially announced a renewal decision for the Real Housewives spin-off show.
The sophomore season only debuted on Peacock on June 23, so it could be some time until the streamer confirms a decision.
Because each season (thus far) has featured a different cast, filming location, and premise, there are plenty of possibilities for the show to continue, and for the format to remain fresh.
Season 1 followed a group of then-current housewives while they spent time at a luxury villa in Turks and Caicos, while the second season features former stars who are spending just over a week at Dorinda Medley's house in the Berkshires.
Though the series has yet to officially be renewed for Season 3, there are plenty of rumors circulating online that casting is already in full swing.
The rumored 'RHUGT' Season 3 cast features a mix of current 'Housewives' stars and one alum.
RHUGT isn't yet officially renewed, but there has been plenty of chatter online about who could be in the cast for a potential third season. Several prominent Bravo Instagram have shared rumored cast lists, but it is important to note that neither a cast list nor a filming location has not been corroborated at this time (nor has the status of Season 3).
According to the account @YourMomsAreWatching, which is a pop culture and Bravo page, one potential rumored list includes RHOP frenemies Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger, RHOM stars Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria Nepola, RHOSLC co-stars/cousins Heather Whitney Rose, and RHONY Seasons 13 and 14 star Leah McSweeney.
RHOBH stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne were previously linked to the Season 3 cast, as was alum Kim Richards, but the Instagram account noted that a lot of changes were made.
The account also shared the speculation that the ladies would be heading to Thailand to film the series on July 14.
Viewers will have to wait to find out if any of the speculation is correct, and to learn if there will even be more from RHUGT in the future.
The first three episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club are available to stream on Peacock now. New episodes drop on Thursdays.