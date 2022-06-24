What Are the Ages of the 'RHUGT' Season 2 Cast Members?

Whether you love them, hate them, or love to hate them, eight of the most famous former Real Housewives stars are officially back on the small screen for the Peacock original, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club.

The reality series, which is the second installment in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip franchise, follows alums Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Eva Marcille Sterling, Phaedra Parks, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson, as they take an eight-day vacation at Dorinda's Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor.