What Are the Ages of the 'RHUGT' Season 2 Cast Members?
Whether you love them, hate them, or love to hate them, eight of the most famous former Real Housewives stars are officially back on the small screen for the Peacock original, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club.
The reality series, which is the second installment in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip franchise, follows alums Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Eva Marcille Sterling, Phaedra Parks, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson, as they take an eight-day vacation at Dorinda's Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor.
The first three episodes dropped on Peacock on June 23, and it didn't take long for the reality icons to bond, and to argue with one another. Since it has been some time since viewers have seen many of the housewives on their screens, fans may be wondering about the ages of the RHUGT Season 2 stars.
How old is the cast of RHUGT Ex Wives Club? Keep scrolling to find out.
1. Dorinda Medley (57)
The hostess with the most-ess welcomed the ladies to her infamous Berkshires home for the trip. Since she left RHONY after Season 12, Dorinda wrote a memoir, Make It Nice (which is a nod to one of her most famous lines from the show: "I cooked, I cleaned, I made it nice!"), and she started an alcohol brand, Bluestone Manor Bourbon.
2. Jill Zarin (58)
The fellow New Yorker was born a year before Dorinda, and she celebrates her birthday on Nov. 30. Jill showed up to Blue Stone Manor a day late because of Yom Kippur, and her entrance paid homage to the Scary Island trip on RHONY Season 3.
3. Vicki Gunvalson (60)
The O.G. of the O.C. rang in her milestone 60th birthday on March 27, 2022. Shortly before she went to the Berkshires for RHUGT Season 2, Vicki and her fiancé, Steve Lodge, ended their relationship.
The Coto Insurance agent has since moved on with her new beau, Michael.
4. Tamra Judge (54)
The RHOC alum, who owns CUT Fitness with her husband, Eddie Judge, was born on Sept. 2, 1967. In addition to her RHUGT Ex Wives Club role, Tamra currently hosts a podcast called Two Ts in a Pod with RHOBH alum, Teddi Mellencamp.
5. Phaedra Parks (48)
The former RHOA star and Marriage Boot Camp alum is reminding fans why she's a confessional queen on RHUGT Ex Wives Club. Phaedra, who is a mortician, attorney, and mom of two, was born on Oct. 26, 1973.
6. Eva Marcille Sterling (37)
Fans first met Eva when she won the third cycle of America's Next Top Model in 2004, and she later appeared on two seasons of RHOA.
The actress and mom of three celebrates her birthday the day before Halloween, and she was born in 1984.
7. Brandi Glanville (49)
Brandi was a polarizing figure when she appeared on RHOBH, and the same is proving to be true with her role on Ex Wives Club. During the first part of the trip, Brandi got into disagreements with Vicki, Tamra, Dorinda, and Taylor.
Like her co-star, Vicki, Brandi will also celebrate a milestone birthday in 2022. The reality star will turn 50 on Nov. 16.
8. Taylor Armstrong (51)
Taylor turned 51 on June 10, 2022. Following her run on RHOBH, Taylor appeared on a season of Marriage Boot Camp with her now-husband, John Bluher.
Longtime RHOBH fans will remember when Taylor threw a $50,000 birthday party for her then-four-year-old daughter, Kennedy Armstrong. As RHUGT viewers saw on the Season 2 premiere, Kennedy is now 16 years old.
The first three episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex Wives Club are available to stream on Peacock now. New episodes drop on Thursdays.