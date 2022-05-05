Who Is Gizelle Bryant From ‘RHOP’ Dating? Fans Think It’s Peter Thomas

Who Is Gizelle Bryant From ‘RHOP’ Dating? Fans Think It’s Peter ThomasBy Elizabeth Randolph
May. 5 2022, Published 2:21 p.m. ET
For several seasons, Gizelle Bryant has shared her life on The Real Housewives of Potomac. The 51-year-old Houston, Texas native joined the series in 2016 after divorcing pastor Jamal Bryant. Fans have watched Gizelle and Jamal’s on-again, off-again relationship since Season 1.
However, the pair, broke up for good in 2021 after he reportedly cheated on her and got another woman pregnant. They were married initially from 2002 and 2009 and have three children – Grace, Adore, and Angel.
Now that she’s over Jamal, Gizelle may have her eyes on someone new.
Who is Gizelle Bryant dating?
After deciding to break things off with Jamal, Gizelle gave fans an update on her love life post-split. During Season 6, she explained to her daughters that she was “casually dating” someone but never disclosed more information about the mystery man.
Throughout the season, Gizelle also decided not to show her romantic interest in RHOP. The decision was different for the EveryHue Beauty CEO, as she typically shares her relationship with fans. Gizelle previously flaunted retired NFL player boyfriend Sherman Douglas, who she dated for two years. Gizelle felt she was more invested in them staying together during their relationship than Sherman.
“I really felt like he wanted us to be back together and wanted us to work hard to get there, and I was wrong," she said on The Daily Dish in 2019. "I was just really wrong. So you live and you learn. You can't beat yourself up over it."
Did Gizelle Bryant date ‘RHOA’ alum Peter Thomas?
Although Gizelle didn’t disclose who she’s “casually dating” now, rumors recently swirled her new man is none other than former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas. Peter appeared on the show during Seasons 3-9 with his ex-wife, Cynthia Bailey. The couple married in 2011, and Cynthia filed for divorce in 2016.
Per The Jasmine Brand, the rumors began after the blog MediaTakeout stated Gizelle and Peter connected once she started frequenting his restaurant, Bar One, in Baltimore, Md. From there, the two reportedly decided to try dating each other. The news caused a frenzy on Twitter, as fans recalled Peter and Cynthia often disclosing their marital issues on RHOA.
Amid the social media reactions, Gizelle responded to the rumors in her own words. The former pastor’s wife told The Jasmine Brand that their relationship's reports are “100 percent not true.” Gizelle’s BFF and co-star Robyn Dixon also reportedly confirmed to The Reality Rundown that there’s no truth surrounding the rumors.
“EXCLUSIVE: As many of you may know, recently, an article came out saying that [RHOP‘s Gizelle Bryant] was allegedly dating [RHOA alum Peter Thomas],” the outlet wrote. “Gizelle’s bestie herself [Robyn Dixon] told us exclusively that the rumors are ‘not true!’”
Peter has yet to discuss the dating rumors publicly. Neither has his ex-wife, who left RHOA in 2021. However, Cynthia is happily married to Mike Hill, so we probably won’t hear her thoughts on the rumors. Gizelle attended Cynthia’s 250-guest wedding in October 2020, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and snapped photos from the event online.
