Gizelle Bryant's 'RHOP' Reunion Dress Proves She's Finally Open to Getting a Stylist

OG Real Housewives of Potomac Gizelle gets a bad rap for her style season after season. While many agree she’s gorgeous and has dazzling green eyes, her fashions have always struggled to fashion. Over the years, Gizelle defended her clothing choices and stated that she was stylish when she and Ashley Darby launched their fashion brand, GnA.

Throughout Season 8 of Potomac, fans questioned why Gizelle chose to start a clothing line, with Dr. Wendy Osefo stunned at the thought of her telling others how to dress. With the cast’s Season 8 reunion looks revealed, many are even more perplexed at Gizelle’s venture, naming her dress the worst. However, to some, the look proved the Reasonably Shady queen is taking her appearance more seriously and is maybe — just maybe — listening to our cries!

Source: Bravo

Gizelle Bryant’s ‘RHOP’ Season 8 reunion dress received mixed reviews from fans.

The reunion, filmed in New York City in February 2024, was an all-black affair, as the ladies rocked floor-length black dresses. For Gizelle’s look, the mother of three opted for a body-hugging Versace gown with a deep split starting at the top of her left thigh. She then paired the look with several accessories, including a black and gold choker, a chunky gold bracelet, and gold and black open-toed heels.

Well, well, well! Gizelle Bryant absolutely NAILING the assignment with this reunion look #RHOP pic.twitter.com/MldAPypXvR — Jared Alexander (@heyyitsjared) March 19, 2024

Gizelle shared with BravoTV.com at the reunion that her reunion look was, "mob wife-inspired” and allowed her to “move into my inner Jersey girl and become a mob wife.” Much like the mob wives she aspires to be, Gizelle reportedly spent a pretty penny on her reunion dress. While she didn’t drop the exact price of her dress, I can attest that she aimed high by looking at Versace’s website and finding a similar dress priced at $3,475.

Despite Gizelle’s efforts, her look was underwhelming, to put it lightly. While some praised her for showing off the improvements she made to her style over Season 8, many more felt she could’ve tried harder to gag her naysayers.

Yall hyping up Gizelle reunion look, when all she does is look nice. Like finally looks nice. No one was ate up, she just doesn’t look a mess — Youngzell 🔱 (@youngzell3) March 19, 2024

This is my favorite Gizelle reunion look ever. — Kaldur (@KidTiger__) March 19, 2024

Gizelle Bryant hired a stylist for the ‘RHOP’ reunion after fans begged her to do so.

Gizelle’s reunion look may or may not have been the best of her cast members, but most fans can agree it’s a step up from some of her wilder moments. While Gizelle still likely doesn’t think her style is as atrocious as some say, she listened to the masses for the Season 8 reunion.

Ok gizelle actually look good this time whoever her stylist is keep it hunny😭 https://t.co/mtnZTAQrHj — Destiny😛🥀 (@dessc_19) March 20, 2024

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Gizelle collaborated with stylist Craig Zanifer for her reunion dress. Zanifer’s Instagram shows he’s styled Janelle Monae and Gizelle’s fellow Bravolebrities, Married to Medicine’s Dr. Jackie Walters and Toya Bush-Harris.

Gizelle opting to add Craig to her wardrobe needs certainly got fans talking, for better or worse. And something tells me that’s perfectly fine with the Green-Eyed bandit!