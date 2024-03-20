Gizelle Bryant's 'RHOP' Reunion Dress Proves She's Finally Open to Getting a Stylist
Gizelle said her reunion look made her want to “move into my inner Jersey girl and become a mob wife.”
OG Real Housewives of Potomac Gizelle gets a bad rap for her style season after season. While many agree she’s gorgeous and has dazzling green eyes, her fashions have always struggled to fashion. Over the years, Gizelle defended her clothing choices and stated that she was stylish when she and Ashley Darby launched their fashion brand, GnA.
Throughout Season 8 of Potomac, fans questioned why Gizelle chose to start a clothing line, with Dr. Wendy Osefo stunned at the thought of her telling others how to dress. With the cast’s Season 8 reunion looks revealed, many are even more perplexed at Gizelle’s venture, naming her dress the worst. However, to some, the look proved the Reasonably Shady queen is taking her appearance more seriously and is maybe — just maybe — listening to our cries!
Gizelle Bryant’s ‘RHOP’ Season 8 reunion dress received mixed reviews from fans.
On March 19, 2024, Bravo released photos of RHOP cast members Gizelle, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Mia Thornton, Wendy, and Nneka Ihim.
The reunion, filmed in New York City in February 2024, was an all-black affair, as the ladies rocked floor-length black dresses. For Gizelle’s look, the mother of three opted for a body-hugging Versace gown with a deep split starting at the top of her left thigh. She then paired the look with several accessories, including a black and gold choker, a chunky gold bracelet, and gold and black open-toed heels.
Gizelle shared with BravoTV.com at the reunion that her reunion look was, "mob wife-inspired” and allowed her to “move into my inner Jersey girl and become a mob wife.” Much like the mob wives she aspires to be, Gizelle reportedly spent a pretty penny on her reunion dress. While she didn’t drop the exact price of her dress, I can attest that she aimed high by looking at Versace’s website and finding a similar dress priced at $3,475.
Despite Gizelle’s efforts, her look was underwhelming, to put it lightly. While some praised her for showing off the improvements she made to her style over Season 8, many more felt she could’ve tried harder to gag her naysayers.
Gizelle Bryant hired a stylist for the ‘RHOP’ reunion after fans begged her to do so.
Gizelle’s reunion look may or may not have been the best of her cast members, but most fans can agree it’s a step up from some of her wilder moments. While Gizelle still likely doesn’t think her style is as atrocious as some say, she listened to the masses for the Season 8 reunion.
According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Gizelle collaborated with stylist Craig Zanifer for her reunion dress. Zanifer’s Instagram shows he’s styled Janelle Monae and Gizelle’s fellow Bravolebrities, Married to Medicine’s Dr. Jackie Walters and Toya Bush-Harris.
Gizelle opting to add Craig to her wardrobe needs certainly got fans talking, for better or worse. And something tells me that’s perfectly fine with the Green-Eyed bandit!
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs new episodes on Bravo on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST.