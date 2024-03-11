The Story Behind the ‘RHOP’ Fight Between Keiana and Deborah

In the summer of 2023, fans of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac were shocked to learn about a brawl that broke out directly after Season 8 filming ended. Footage hit social media showing a fight breaking out between two women, later identified as Keiana Stewart and Deborah Williams, both friends of Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby, respectively. Unfortunately, the filming had stopped when the fight occurred. So, what’s the story behind the fight between Keiana and Deborah after RHOP?

The fight led to even more anticipation for RHOP’s eighth season. Buzz was already high after an extremely contentious Season 7 reunion, with intense but poorly executed conversations about colorism. There were accusations that Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon viewed Mia Thornton as being the victim despite being the aggressor in her fight with Wendy. Their behavior was reminiscent of stereotypes that darker-skinned Black women are more aggressive in comparison to lighter-skinned Black women.

Source: Bravo Season 7 'RHOP' cast

What happened between Keiana and Deborah after the ‘RHOP’ cameras stopped rolling?

The fight occurred during the afterparty for Ashley and Gizelle’s new athleisure line. The presentation of the line was shown, and the RHOP producers left after it ended. During the after-party, Deborah threw a drink at Candiace Dillard-Bassett. Candiace, going into fight mode, picked up a champagne bottle. Keiana then jumped into the situation. Candiace is then seen running away as Deborah and Keiana take the fight to the next level. It’s unclear as to why Keiana jumped into the fight.

Who is Keiana Stewart on ‘RHOP?’

Keiana is an official friend of the housewives on RHOP, and she joined the cast as Wendy’s friend. Keiana is a business owner, and she owns a medspa aptly named K. Stewart Beauty and Wellness. She also owns a hair company, Bali Weave Express. Keiana is introduced when Wendy and Candiace go to her MedSpa for a light procedure. Given the tension between the housewives, it’s possible felt she protective over Candiace after developing a friendship with her, leading her to hop into the fight.

Who is Deborah Williams on ‘RHOP?’

Unlike Keiana, Deborah is not an official member of the RHOP cast. Ashley had invited Deborah to a variety of events, including one in which she later told many people that Candiace’s husband, Chris, was flirting with her openly at the event. Deborah, however, was proven to be a liar after footage showed that Chris showed no interest in her whatsoever. Candiace, the reigning “clap-back queen,” referred to Deborah as “Sesame Street,” implying that Deborah looks like a puppet character.

Source: Bravo Deborah Williams

