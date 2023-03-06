Details on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 8 — Where Will the Series Go From Here?

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac has officially wrapped. However, the RHOP Reunion Part 3 raised questions about where the beloved Bravo reality series will go from here. In a recent interview with HuffPost, Candiace Dillard revealed that the current group of Housewives is more “broken” than ever.

“It’s very scary because you can’t have a show without a group of girlfriends who are willing to share their lives honestly and openly and participate in the premise of the show,” the RHOP star shared. And given the recent indiscretion involving Robyn Dixon’s husband, Juan Dixon, she might be onto something. So, what will Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac look like? Here’s what we know so far.

Source: Bravo

Who is the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 8?

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 cast includes Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. The core group remained consistent from Season 6, meaning fans could expect to see all the women return for an eighth season. However, all might not be as it seems. If any of the RHOP cast members were not to return, the likely Housewife would be Robyn Dixon, given her recent controversy involving her husband, Juan Dixon.

Will Robyn Dixon return for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 8?

Source: Getty Images

After keeping her husband’s alleged affair under wraps and subsequently divulging the juicy details off-air, fans and fellow Housewives aren’t too happy with her. During the January 30 episode of Robyn’s Reasonably Shady podcast with Gizelle Bryant, she revealed that she was aware of the allegations against Juan before Season 7 filming began.

Given Robyn’s status as a reality television personality, her blatant indiscretion raised questions as to why she’s on the show if she’s not going to dish on the details of her personal life. In a recent interview with Insider, Wendy Osefo aired her grievances against her fellow RHOP costar. "The whole point of this show is for us to live our real lives in front of the camera,” she said. “And when you see a cast member who willingly withholds information, they're not living their real life."

Wendy wasn’t the only one to point out the RHOP star’s lie by omission. On Feb. 5, Andy Cohen called out Robyn and Gizelle for failing to mention the cheating scandal. "I'm sure Gizelle will tell you, we're really, really, really, really good friends,” Robyn said in response. “We talked about it when it happened so why would she have to bring it up when we're filming when she and I already talked about it?"

However, Robyn has not released a statement saying she is leaving RHOP. Because of this, fans can likely expect to see her return for the upcoming installment.

When will Season 8 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ premiere?

Source: Bravo