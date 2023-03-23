Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Feud With Gizelle Bryant Won’t “End Well” on ‘RHUGT’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Article continues below advertisement

The third season aired its first three episodes on Thursday, March 23, and Candiace and Gizelle began their Thailand getaway willing to put their RHOP Season 7 issues aside. However, Candiace exclusively told Distractify leading up to the RHUGT Season 3 premiere that things between her and Gizelle will get a whole lot worse before they get better. Here’s what Candiace said about her and Gizelle’s feud!

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant’s feud began over Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett.

Candiace and Gizelle met when Candiace joined RHOP in Season 3. Since becoming co-stars, they’ve had multiple disagreements, though none of them have run as deep as their Season 7 drama.

Gizelle said Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, made her uncomfortable during their conversation at the Season 6 reunion. According to Candiace and Chris, Gizelle didn’t bring up the conversation until filming resumed for Season 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo Candiace Dillard and Chris Bassett

When the season premiered in October 2022, fans watched as Gizelle claimed Chris was “complaining about his wife” and referred to Chris as a “sneaky link,” which was the catalyst for their social media wars and real-life spats during the season.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Candiace exclusively told Distractify that when she discovered Gizelle would be on RHUGT with her, she initially wanted to have an open mind about her co-star. “You know, for some reason, I don't know if they [fans] like her, or if she's just, she forces her way into people's lives,” the “Drive Back” singer exclusively told Distractify.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Candiace Dillard told us her and Gizelle Bryant’s feud “doesn’t end well” on ‘RHUGT.’

While fans saw Candiace and Gizelle having a kiki via FaceTime in the RHUGT Season 3 premiere, we now know the Bravolebrities won’t be so friendly toward the season’s end. Candiace shared with us that she believed she and Gizelle were cool at the time of their trip and wanted to avoid having any “drama and contention” with her for their overseas vacay.

However, she said she only knew what Gizelle told her directly during Potomac’s filming, and she had no idea that Gizelle had implied that Chris wanted to sneak around.

Article continues below advertisement

“Nothing that Gizelle said regarding my husband and this story that she made up to paint him as a predator — I didn't see any of that,” Candiace noted. “All I knew was what had happened in scenes where we were together. She hadn't said all these things about him being a ‘sneaky link’ and him trying to get with her and all that stuff, which I think further incriminated him. She tried to incriminate him further and make him really tear him down.”

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: “If I had known those things, it would have gone a little differently. But I went in more open. I don't want to have drama and contention with people, especially those I thought were my friends. We're going into this together; we have to represent Potomac." "So I wanted that to be the reality, not knowing what I would find out later," she added. "However, it doesn't end well.”

Gizelle and Candiace filmed ‘RHUGT’ “two weeks” after wrapping ‘Potomac.’

Source: Instagram/@gizellebryant 'RHUGT' Season 3 cast

Candiace told us the drama with Gizelle on RHOP rolled into RHUGT, even though she initially tried to avoid it. She said she only had a two-week break from her co-star before they were filming in a brand-new destination.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don't think people realize this; when we shot Girls Trip 3, Potomac had just wrapped two weeks prior,” Candiace said. “So we literally shot our finale, and the following week, we were shooting our packing scenes. And then, the week after that, we were on a plane to Phuket.”