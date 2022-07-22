Inside the Feud Between 'RHUGT' Season 3 Co-Stars Porsha Williams and Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip just came to an end, but yet another season is already underway. In July 2022, Bravo and Peacock revealed the official Season 3 cast, and many fans rejoiced when they saw that Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams had been added to the mix.

In September 2021, Porsha left RHOA after nine seasons on the show, however she confirmed on Instagram that she’s “baccck” for RHUGT. According to People, Porsha was tapped to replace RHONY alum Tinsley Mortimer, who reportedly left RHUGT for "personal reasons."