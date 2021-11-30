Fans Have Slammed Porsha Williams After She Revealed Relationship Timeline With Simon Guobadia

Fans Have Slammed Porsha Williams After She Revealed Relationship Timeline With Simon GuobadiaBy Tatayana Yomary
Viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have been waiting with bated breath for Porsha Williams’s spinoff, Porsha Family Matters, to hit the small screen. Since she announced her departure from the franchise along with her engagement to Simon Guobadia, many viewers have side-eyed the star due to the timing and overall optics of the situation. Although fans believed that Porsha would ultimately set the record straight about her relationship, it appears that things have worsened.
In the Nov. 28, 2021 episode of Porsha Family Matters, the 40-year-old addressed criticism while also shedding light on the timeline of her relationship with Simon. But after various family members, including her baby daddy and ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley, shared their own details, social media users began to call foul on Porsha’s account. So, what is Porsha and Simon’s relationship timeline? Here’s what we know, according to the couple.
Porsha and Simon first met during the summer of 2020.
In case you’ve been MIA, Porsha revealed to her sister Lauren that she initially met Simon in the summer of 2020 at his now-closed restaurant in Atlanta. Keep in mind, this is prior to Falynn Pina Guobadia’s pool party on Season 13 on RHOA.
Falynn also shared with Kandi Burruss on her YouTube series, Speak On It, that she initially was introduced to Porsha by Simon. Apparently, Simon and Dennis were friends with one another and conducted business together.
Simon files for divorce from Falynn Guobadia in January 2021.
In Falynn’s interview on Up and Adam! with Adam Coy Newell, she revealed that Simon initially filed for divorce in January 2021 without her knowledge. Once she found out about the divorce filing, he retracted it a week later. Simon then went on to file for divorce again in February 2021.
In now-deleted Instagram posts, Simon also shared his divorce filing timeline and cited Falynn allegedly cheating on him as the reason for separation.
Falynn and Simon announced their divorce on Instagram in April 2021.
As expected, Falynn later revealed that she and Simon were getting a divorce. In a lengthy Instagram story, Falynn went into detail about their relationship and asked for support.
“After two years of marriage and five years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," Falynn wrote, per People. "We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children. This mutual decision was not made lightly," she continued, "and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period."
In May 2021, Porsha and Simon broke the internet with the announcement of their engagement.
Making matters more shady, Porsha and Simon soon went on to announce their relationship. The news came just a week after the divorce announcement came to light.
Social media users instantly side-eyed Porsha for allegedly being a homewrecker and bad friend after starting a relationship with her co-star’s ex-husband. However, Porsha confirmed on Instagram that while the relationship moved very fast, they are in love.
On Porsha Family Matters, Simon shared that his relationship with Porsha started after she DMed him on Instagram to check up on him in light of the divorce news. And after consistently talking, the pair decided to give a relationship a shot.
Simon went on to announce a day later that he and Porsha were actually engaged. He also made it a point to thank people for supporting their relationship. And it’s been smooth sailing for the couple since then.
Fans are convinced that Porsha and Simon were dating way before they announced their relationship in May 2021.
Even though Porsha and Simon shared that their relationship started in May 2021, viewers are convinced that they’re lying.
For starters, many fans believe that the timing of the relationship moved too quickly to be entirely true. What's more, blogger Tisa Tells has thoroughly dissected the relationship timeline and has receipts that reveal Porsha and Simon have been together way before the May 2021 announcement.
Either way, it appears that Porsha and Simon are committed to jumping the broom very soon. And while many fans believe that they’ll either cut ties before the marriage or separate after a short union, only time will tell.