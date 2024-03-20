Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams Can Never Stay Friends for Too Long — Inside Their Feud NeNe said she’s beefing with her former ‘RHOA’ co-star again because “Porsha did not want to share the spotlight.” By Elizabeth Randolph PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It’s been years since we’ve seen NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams together on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, fans wish NeNe could join the cast with Porsha, who confirmed that she would return to the series for Season 16. Especially after the two of them have been involved in social media drama.

While many fans recall seeing NeNe and Porsha laughing together and sharing high-fives, the reality stars showed they’re back on the outs. As many RHOA watchers know, this isn’t the first time the former co-stars have duked it out. Verbally, of course!

NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams’ feud happened over a role in ‘The Upshaws.’

NeNe and Porsha seemingly got along OK after exiting RHOA in 2020 and 2021, respectively. As NeNe’s relationship with her Nyonisela Sioh heated up, they began spending more time with Porsha and her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, before she filed for divorce in February 2024. On Porsha and NeNe’s social media accounts, they shared photos from their double dates with the men in their lives.

Due to their friendly rapport, NeNe said in an Instagram Story she was “excited” to work with Porsha again on Netflix’s The Upshaws. On her account, NeNe shared that, besides being honored to book an acting role alongside Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes, she was happy to see Porsha again. She said they previously could “always have a good laugh when we see each other” and knew they would “kill” their roles.

Unfortunately, the reunion wasn’t what NeNe received when she went on The Upshaws set. When she arrived on the set, she discovered “Porsha never came” to the set in Los Angeles, Calif. The show’s production told her they were “recasting the other position,” which ultimately went to NeNe’s former BFF, Cynthia Bailey. NeNe said she was also asked if she had any issues with any Housewives.

"I was later told that Porsha did not show up to work and had said that she did not want to work with me,” NeNe said. “We had had issues from the past, and she did not want to work with me."

NeNe and Porsha’s feud became even shadier after NeNe’s Instagram Story.

In her Instagram Story, NeNe said she was “shocked” to learn Porsha didn’t want to appear on The Upshaws with her.

She shared with her IG followers that, before recording the video of her spilling the RHOA tea, she received a text from Porsha stating NeNe didn’t “reach out to little sis” when the news broke about her divorce. However, the former Glee star said she believed Porsha was more concerned about having another Housewife possibly outshining her.

“The bottom line is that Porsha did not want to share the spotlight. That's it. Professionals can share the spotlight. Porsha is not a star. She is a Bravolebrity. Be clear.”

Porsha Williams feels NeNe “chose a side” in her and Simon Guobadia’s divorce.

Although NeNe felt slighted by Porsha, the Pampered CEO explained why she was upset by the alleged leaked text messages obtained from Straight From the A, per the JasmineBrand.

In the messages, Porsha was upset. NeNe contacted her about The Upshaws when she was going through a second divorce. Porsha and Simon were only married for 15 months before she filed.

“Yeah, all of that and through all of this! And THIS is your first text!” Porsha wrote in response to NeNe. “HOW. Who & HOW TF do you not even check on ‘lil sis’? Enough said, you chose a side, and I’m good with that. People weird asf. I’ve shown loyalty time and time. I’ve also shown concern and genuine love during all of your hardships. But I never get it back. It’s cool, tho. When people move differently, so do I.”

NeNe said in her part of the messages that Porsha was “wrong in every way” and claimed, “Nothing you are saying is valid.” She then told Porsha she wanted to give her “space” while she navigated her and Simon’s split and didn’t want to be “nosey.” NeNe also stated Simon and Nyoni have their “own relationship” that had nothing to do with her.

While NeNe denied choosing sides, the leaked texts surfaced after NeNe and her boyfriend were spotted with Simon and a female friend. The outing, which was posted on Instagram, stirred fan interest and further helped Porsha prove her point.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Porsha and NeNe fallout. In 2019, the frenemies gave one another cease and desists after Porsha shared screenshots of NeNe calling her a “lying a–-big fat hungry b–--h” and a “big piggy with the busted shape,” per Us Weekly. The messages came one month after she gave birth to her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley.