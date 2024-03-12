Claudia Jordan Said She’s “Open” to an ‘RHOA’ Return: “You Never Know” (EXCLUSIVE)

Article continues below advertisement

Deal or No Deal was Claudia’s first foray into reality TV. She became one of Bravo's most popular one-season stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Claudia, who starred on the show in Season 7, has remained on fans’ minds since she left. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, she shared if her reality resurgence would include serving some peach-flavored shade.

Is Claudia Jordan coming back to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’? She has a different idea…

Source: Bravo

Although she was only on RHOA in Season 7, Claudia quickly became a fan-favorite amongst the show’s fans. Some of her more quotable moments included her verbal spar with NeNe Leakes, where she compared the former Bravolebritiy’s hair to ramen noodles and suggested NeNe didn’t have any edges.

Article continues below advertisement

Since her exit, Claudia has remained friends with some of the cast, including longtime peach holder Kenya Moore. Although she was promoting her Deal or No Deal Island gig, Claudia humored us when asked if she would ever return to RHOA. Claudia said that, for now, the answer was up in the air. However, Claudia clarified that the reason had more to do with where she resides.

“I live in Dallas now,” she told Distractify. “And people were tagging Andy, saying bring me back. I think that what would make the most sense would be putting me on Ultimate Girls Trip first. And then do a reboot of [Real Housewives of] Dallas... have me on there, and build a cast. I have a bunch of friends out here. That would be fantastic.”

Article continues below advertisement

Claudia Jordan knows fans want her back on ‘RHOA.’

Source: Getty Images

While Claudia no longer lives in Atlanta, she isn’t completely ruling out filming RHOA in some capacity. The multitalented personality said she’s in the city often for business and knows the viewers want her back on the show. “I also have some work to do in Atlanta,” Claudia shared. “I'll be going back and forth. I'm helping with some show running that I'm doing and creating some shows. So I do have a reason to be in Atlanta.”

“I just did Watch What Happens Live and fans definitely let Andy know they want me to be back. So I say you never know I'm not. I say yes to things and then see what's meant for me. You know, I am open to all these opportunities.”

Article continues below advertisement

Claudia discussed other platforms she’s interested in outside of a Bravo return.

Source: Peacock

Fans of the popular Bravo show have revisited Claudia’s short but memorable time on RHOA amid reports of the show making significant casting decisions. So far, longtime cast members Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton have announced they are exiting the show for Season 16. Also, Sanya Richards-Ross, who starred on the show for two seasons, didn’t renew her contract.

Reports have surfaced that Claudia’s pal, Kenya, and her former co-star, Porsha Williams, will return for Season 16. So, if Claudia rejoined RHOA, she would have some familiar faces. For now, Claudia is focused on other platforms, including ones that don’t require her to be in front of the camera. She shared that her favorite form of media is radio, which doesn’t focus on her looks.

Article continues below advertisement

“My favorite thing to do actually is radio, where it’s not really about being on camera,” said Claudia. “I like just being able to share my opinions without being judged visually by what I'm doing or what I'm looking like.”

Article continues below advertisement

Claudia said she got to share more of her opinions on politics and other topics when she was a guest host for The Breakfast Club in 2023. She told us her next platform to tackle is The View, stating she wants to delve more into “politics” and “social justice.”

“I keep saying I would love a chance to guest host, and it possibly leads to something longer on The View,” Claudia manifested. “That's my type of tea right there. That's my type of gig.” “So Whoopi! Whoopi Goldberg!” she continued, stating to the host, “I want to come play with y'all, especially in this election season. I'm very much on all this kind of stuff. So I would love that. More than acting, more than you know, hot topics. I really want to do something in that space.”