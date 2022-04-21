The lawsuit also states that in the same year, Kim used the N-word when discussing NeNe and some of the other stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. It alleges that Kim doubled down by claiming that NeNe's house was a "roach nest" and falsely implied that she was a drug user.

NeNe's lawyer, David deRubertis, says that even after all of those instances, Bravo "did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior."