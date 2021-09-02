NeNe Leakes's Husband Has Died, and Fans Want to Know More About Who He Was

Gregg wasn't as famous as his wife, who was a star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for 12 seasons, but he did appear on the show with some frequency. When he wasn't on Bravo, though, Gregg worked as a real estate investor, and was described as a "self-taught businessman."

In a statement from their publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes, he said that the family was in mourning following Gregg's death.