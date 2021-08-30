NeNe Leakes Shares Heartbreaking Details About Her Hubby's Health Condition

Iconic RHOA alum NeNe Leakes shared new details about her husband's cancer diagnosis while addressing the crowds gathered together at her Duluth-based bar, The Linnethia Lounge.

As an amateur recording shows, the star rushed to the stage to explain why she refrained from wishing a happy birthday to one of the patrons. As she shared, Gregg Leakes's health is deteriorating — which has already had a devastating impact on her and the rest of the family. Is Gregg Leakes dying?