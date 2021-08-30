NeNe Leakes Shares Heartbreaking Details About Her Hubby's Health Condition

NeNe Leakes Shares Heartbreaking Details About Her Hubby's Health ConditionBy Leila Kozma
Aug. 30 2021, Published 9:44 a.m. ET
Iconic RHOA alum NeNe Leakes shared new details about her husband's cancer diagnosis while addressing the crowds gathered together at her Duluth-based bar, The Linnethia Lounge.
As an amateur recording shows, the star rushed to the stage to explain why she refrained from wishing a happy birthday to one of the patrons. As she shared, Gregg Leakes's health is deteriorating — which has already had a devastating impact on her and the rest of the family. Is Gregg Leakes dying?
NeNe seemingly confirmed that her husband, Gregg Leakes, is dying via a recent announcement.
The widely-shared recording sees NeNe give a makeshift speech to the revelers assembled at the bar she owns, The Linnethia Lounge. As she explains, she wasn't able to wish a happy birthday to somebody.
"My husband is transitioning to the other side," NeNe said. "You don't know what we're dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business."
"So, when people approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday,' — my husband is at home dying. I don't want to say happy birthday, OK," NeNe added. "So please give us some respect. Give us some love."
So, what happened to NeNe's husband, Gregg?
Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in the summer of 2018, per People. Season 10 and 11 of RHOA cast light on his battle against the illness.
It's understood that Gregg received a six-month-long chemotherapy treatment in the past. He went into remission in 2019. So, how is he doing now?
In June 2021, NeNe announced that Gregg's cancer had returned. She called on fans to pray for Gregg (and herself) in an exclusive interview with The Jasmine BRAND.
"Gregg is so-so. He is in the hospital. I’m sure he will be home in about a week or so. He had to have surgery. His cancer did return," NeNe said. "Love everybody, pray for Gregg. Pray for his strength. And pray for me too."
In Aug. 2021, NeNe revealed that Gregg has finally returned home after spending six weeks at the hospital. She canceled an appearance on The Talk — she was set to host the popular talk show — to be there for her husband.
"I was supposed to be hosting TheTalk today, but I got the good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized six weeks," NeNe tweeted on July 29, 2021.
These days, NeNe predominantly uses social media to promote her recently-opened venue, The Linnethia Lounge. She frequently shares updates about their forthcoming parties. When it comes to family matters, however, she appears to be a great deal more secretive. It's uncertain what Gregg's current healthcare plan entails.
Both Gregg Leakes and NeNe have children from previous relationships.
NeNe and Gregg got married for the first time in 1997. Their divorce was finalized in 2011. Then, they pulled off a swift U-turn, announcing their second engagement circa 2013.
Both NeNe and Gregg have kids from previous relationships. NeNe has a son, Bryson Rashard Bryant, with an ex. Meanwhile, Gregg is also the proud dad of five kids, Daryl, Damian, Katrina, Dexter, and Denton. What's more, NeNe and Gregg share 22-year-old Brentt.