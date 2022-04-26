In addition to her Olympic accolades, the 37-year-old reality star has several businesses and three books under her belt.

“The hardest part of mothering has been the ‘mommy guilt’ I feel when I have to leave for work,” Sanya shared with the outlet in 2018. “I know it’s important for me to continue doing the things I love to do, and one day it will set a great example for my son, but it doesn’t make it any easier. I hate missing even the smallest of milestones.”