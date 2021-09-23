Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross Is Reportedly Joining the Cast of 'RHOA'By Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 23 2021, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Fans of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been calling for a cast shakeup for a while. Ever since Nene Leakes seemingly left the show for good after Season 12, viewers felt that something was missing from the ensemble cast — which has only been made worse by rumors that Porsha Williams is possibly leaving the show behind. But now, it appears that producers are finally listening to fans.
Rumors have been running rampant about Bravo producers adding new women into the RHOA mix. Rapper Lightskin Keisha was said to be joining the ladies, but reports have yet to be confirmed. However, social media has been buzzing about Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross joining the family and fans want answers.
So, is Sanya Richards-Ross joining RHOA? Read on to get the deets.
Reports share that Sanya Richards-Ross is joining Season 14 of ‘RHOA.’
Peach secured! Sources, per LoveBScott, share that Sanya is set to film with the ladies on Season 14 of RHOA.
“Sanya’s preparing to film with the cast, whether or not she’ll become an actual ‘Housewife’ or an official friend of the show depends on how well she performs,” the source shared, while comparing her situation to former cast member Falynn Guobadia Pina.
The source continued, “Production has every intention of offering her a full-time Housewife position if she does well.”
In case you’ve been MIA, the four-time Olympic gold medalist is no stranger to reality television. According to the outlet, Sanya and her husband — former NFL star Aaron Ross — had their own reality show, Sanya’s Glam & Gold on WeTV.
Sanya Richards-Ross has accumulated a sizable net worth over the years.
Since the Jamaican American athlete won four Olympic gold medals in track and field throughout the course of her career, fans expect her net worth to be on the sizable side. And it turns out that Sanya has done pretty well for herself.
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Sanya has accumulated a net worth of $2.5 million so far. This figure is the result of various endorsement and sponsorship deals, along with Sanya’s work as a NBC track and field analyst, author, and TV personality.
Sanya has also created the online community MommiNation, and has secured fitness partnerships with Nordic Track and Nike Women.
It’s very likely that Sanya’s net worth will increase over time. Not only is she showing no signs of slowing down, the 36-year-old will possibly receive some serious coins to join the RHOA cast.
Sanya and Aaron Ross share a 4-year-old son together.
Aside from being a world-renowned track and field star, Sanya is quite the family woman. Sanya and her beau, two-time Super Bowl winning star Aaron Ross, have been married for 11 years.
On February 25, 2021, Sanya took to Instagram to celebrate their 11th anniversary with a sweet message.
The happy couple share a 4-year-old son, Aaron Jermaine Ross II, adorably called Deucey.
It’ll be interesting to see how Sanya fits in with the ladies on RHOA. Sanya clearly checks all the boxes, especially since she will be one of the few cast members who's actually married. Stay tuned.