Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross Is Reportedly Joining the Cast of 'RHOA'

Fans of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been calling for a cast shakeup for a while. Ever since Nene Leakes seemingly left the show for good after Season 12, viewers felt that something was missing from the ensemble cast — which has only been made worse by rumors that Porsha Williams is possibly leaving the show behind. But now, it appears that producers are finally listening to fans.

Rumors have been running rampant about Bravo producers adding new women into the RHOA mix. Rapper Lightskin Keisha was said to be joining the ladies, but reports have yet to be confirmed. However, social media has been buzzing about Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross joining the family and fans want answers.

So, is Sanya Richards-Ross joining RHOA? Read on to get the deets.