Kenya Moore Addressed Sanya Richards-Ross’s Husband on ‘RHOA’ — Inside Their Feud

Since Sanya Richards-Ross joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 14, fans have watched the Olympian track runner bounce around the reality TV friend group.

When we first met Sanya, she was Drew Sidora’s “friend,” though the term became ​​vague as her time on the show continued. Then, she seemingly grew closer to Sheree Whitfield and, later, longtime “friend” and current full-time cast member Marlo Hampton.