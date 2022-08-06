Where Is Sanya Richards-Ross's House? Here's an Update

Sanya's house is just as impressive as her athletic career. In an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, she revealed that nine people reside in the home with her.

When describing her living quarters, Sanya said it was “definitely crowded." The reason Sanya is able to accommodate so many people living in one space is that it’s an incredibly spacious abode. In a video posted to Bravo TV, she revealed an inside look of her home including the gorgeous basement.