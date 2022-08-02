Claudia Jordan’s Net Worth Proves She Can Afford to Stay Away From ‘RHOA’

Actress, television host, and former reality star Claudia Jordan isn’t afraid to explore different careers. After studying to become a journalist, she found herself in front of the camera on shows like Celebrity Apprentice and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Many Housewives fans will recall seeing Claudia on RHOA alongside her friend Kenya Moore in Season 7. Unfortunately, she only had one season on the Bravo show and wasn’t asked to return.