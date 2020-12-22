Rachel Reynolds Is the Longest-Serving Model Currently on 'The Price Is Right'By Michelle Stein
Updated
When Drew Carey took over for Bob Barker on The Price Is Right in 2007, viewers got to know the models on the long-running game show even better. Because not only were male models added to the crew but Drew also made it a point to interact more directly with all of the models, often referring to them by name. It makes sense, then, that viewers are curious whenever their favorite model misses an episode.
So what happened to Rachel on The Price Is Right? Let's take a closer look.
What happened to Rachel on 'The Price Is Right'?
The good news for Rachel's fans is that she's still very much a part of the game show today.
Although The Price Is Right halted production in March 2020 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, things were back up and running by October. The show featured a redesigned set that was optimized for social distancing and didn't have its lively studio audience. However, the models — including Rachel — all returned in-person.
On Dec. 16, the model/actress took to Instagram to share an update concerning The Price Is Right.
"Our last day shooting The Price Is Right for 2020!" she captioned a photo of herself and other cast / crew members. "It’s been a 'different' year, to say the least. I am so grateful we have been able to come back and finish the year on this stage. Thank you to all who watch the show and make it possible. I hope we’ve made your year a little brighter too."
Rachel Reynolds has been on 'The Price Is Right' for 17 years.
Rachel made her debut as one of "Barker's Beauties" during an episode of The Price Is Right that aired in June 2003. During Season 31, she only appeared in nine episodes total, but she's since gone on to appear quite frequently on the game show.
Although Rachel isn't the longest-serving model on The Price Is Right (that honor goes to Janice Pennington), she is the longest-serving current model on the show — and also the only remaining current model from Bob Barker's era.
One of Rachel's most memorable moments on The Price Is Right was when she crashed a Ford Mustang Convertible onto the stage for the pricing game Lucky Seven. Check out the hilarious mishap for yourself!
Is Rachel Reynolds married?
Sorry ladies and gents, but this blond beauty is very much taken. Her first marriage was to former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Booty — however, they later divorced (although it's not clear when).
Currently Rachel is married to former professional baseball player David Dellucci and has been since Feb. 13, 2010. The couple went on to welcome a daughter named Ruby Rey on their wedding anniversary — exactly three years after saying, "I do."
These days, Rachel often posts photos of her family of three via Instagram. The model has even had her daughter join her on the set of The Price Is Right — and Ruby is seriously her mini-me.
