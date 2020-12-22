Rachel Reynolds Is the Longest-Serving Model Currently on 'The Price Is Right'

When Drew Carey took over for Bob Barker on The Price Is Right in 2007, viewers got to know the models on the long-running game show even better. Because not only were male models added to the crew but Drew also made it a point to interact more directly with all of the models, often referring to them by name. It makes sense, then, that viewers are curious whenever their favorite model misses an episode.

So what happened to Rachel on The Price Is Right? Let's take a closer look.