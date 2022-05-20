'The Real Housewives of Atlanta': Here Are the One-Time Peach Holders

In order to receive the prestigious honor, potential housewives have to gel well with the ladies, live in Atlanta, have a connection with a previous cast member, and make it through a rigorous audition process. Many have tried, but not all potential housewives have been selected as peach-holders. And there are a few ladies who only appeared on the show for one season as full-time cast members.

So, who are the one-time peach-holders in RHOA history? Get comfortable as we stroll down memory lane.