Shortly after Bravo announced Marlo would be a full-time RHOA cast member, she told The Jasmine Brand that she and Kenya had fixed their relationship. But, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya explained that she and Marlo were no longer friends. When asked who she considers to be a “snake” amongst her co-stars, Kenya quickly replied, “Starts with an M, ends in an O.”

“Unfortunately, sometimes people are not who they seem to be, and they have ulterior motives,” she said.