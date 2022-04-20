Are 'RHOA' Stars Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore Friends?By Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 20 2022, Published 8:48 a.m. ET
Over the years, many fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta watched Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton’s rollercoaster relationship. When Kenya first joined the cast in Season 5, she formed a close bond with Marlo, a longtime “friend” of the show. However, the pair stopped speaking and had several contentious social media exchanges.
In 2020, Kenya also declared that Marlo, who made her RHOA debut in Season 4, would never receive the series’ coveted peach. Since Bravo promoted her to full-time status, the reality stars have been spending more and more time together. Kenya recently shared insight into her experience filming Season 14 with Marlo and more about where their friendship stands now.
So, are Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton from ‘RHOA’ friends?
Shortly after Bravo announced Marlo would be a full-time RHOA cast member, she told The Jasmine Brand that she and Kenya had fixed their relationship. But, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya explained that she and Marlo were no longer friends. When asked who she considers to be a “snake” amongst her co-stars, Kenya quickly replied, “Starts with an M, ends in an O.”
“Unfortunately, sometimes people are not who they seem to be, and they have ulterior motives,” she said.
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star also said her issues with Marlo began after earning her peach.
“I think that if you're in a situation where you really have wanted something so badly for 20 years, and you get it, you feel like you need to keep it,” Kenya said. “And so what do you do? You come after me."
When did Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton’s feud begin?
Kenya and Marlo’s friendship began in Season 6. At first, their relationship was so solid that NeNe Leakes didn’t speak to Marlo for years because of it. However, Marlo and Kenya’s feud began when Marlo and NeNe became friends again. In Season 9, their issues worsened after Marlo brought up Kenya’s distant relationship with her mother, Patricia Moore. As some RHOA fans will know, the beauty queen’s mom abandoned her as a child.
Following years of going back and forth, including Kenya crashing Marlo’s wig party with a live band in Season 12, the Bravo stars patched things up in 2021. At the same time, both of them were at odds with their former co-star, Porsha Williams.
Unfortunately, their good times didn’t last long. In December 2021, Marlo unfollowed Kenya on Instagram. Although she didn’t explain why she no longer wanted to see her posts, the Marlo’s Closet CEO posted a cryptic message on an Instagram story.
"I will unfriend, uncousin, unf--k, unco-worker, unfollow, unfamily a draining soul REAL quick," Marlo wrote in her story, per The Peach Report.
Kenya followed suit by hitting the “unfollow” button on Marlo as well. She then added a seemingly shady message of her own about her former friend.
“There are some people who always seem angry and continuously look for conflict,” Kenya said. “Walk away; the battle they are fighting isn’t with you; it is with themselves.”
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST.